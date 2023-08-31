Study says people in New Jersey are snobs

When describing the average New Jerseyan, the word “snob” might not immediately come to mind, but, according to a new study, it should.

Zippia.com ranked every state in four categories:

⚫ Percent of the population with a bachelor’s degree

⚫ Percent of degree earners with a degree in arts and humanities

⚫ Number of Ivy League colleges

⚫ Gallons of wine consumed yearly

The authors of the study decided that having a college degree makes you more likely to be snobby; furthermore, a degree in the arts also raises the snob quotient.

Ivy League schools come with their own special level of smugness, and wine drinkers were deemed to be snobbier than craft beer aficionados.

Here’s how New Jersey did: for college degrees- 38%; of those with a degree, 21% are in the arts or humanities, and our per capita wine consumption is 18 bottles a piece.

Taken all together, those stats put New Jersey as the 12th snobbiest state; not at the top, but closer to the top than the bottom.

Taking the top spot were those elitists in Massachusetts with Harvard and the Cape contributing to their snobbiness (they had the highest percentage of adults with a bachelor’s degree at 42%).

Number two is Vermont, followed by Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, California, Oregon, Maine, and Virginia.

The least snobby state is West Virginia with Mississippi following close behind. Apparently, they don’t drink a lot of wine in West Virginia: their per capita consumption is just 3 bottles (Idaho, by comparison, chugs 37 bottles per resident).

I think if the people from Zippia actually came to New Jersey, they might have a different opinion.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

