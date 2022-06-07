Students in trouble after threats against NJ high schools in same district

Both high schools in the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional High School District received threats found to be made by students several hours apart.

In response, Superintendent David Aderhold spelled out the potential consequences.

The threats were the latest in a string of threats made against New Jersey schools since a shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School in Texas.

A non-credible threat against High School North was posted Sunday night by a High School South student, according to West Windsor police Capt. Mark Lee.

The student was charged with false public alarm pending an appearance in Mercer County Juvenile Court.

Another threat, same charges

Several hours later, another threat was made against High School South in a text chain and social media post.

Lee said the threat was made by a separate South student who also faces a false public alarm charge. Both juvenlies also face penalties per the school district's code of conduct.

Lee said the threats are not related.

Aderhold also spelled out the implications of making a threat:

Arrest/criminal implications

School suspension and/or expulsion

Out of district placement and/or removal from school setting

Recorded on permanent student academic record

Possible implications to college/university admissions

Possible implications to future military/career plans

Loss of participation in school activities/events

Lee said that police and the school district will "act swiftly and take immediate action whenever a threat or perceived threat has been reported."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

