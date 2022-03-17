SPARTA — Two teens and two younger students were hurt when their school bus was struck by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

Police Lt. John Lamon said the bus, driven by James Dyer, 77, of Wharton, was making a left turn onto Route 94 from the Sussex County Charter School around 2:40 p.m. when it was hit on the driver's side by a Toyota Matrix driven by 18-year-old Teagan Murdock, of Hamburg.

Murdock had to be extracted from the SUV and was taken to Morristown Medical Center with an arm injury.

No charges have been filed against either driver and the crash remains under investigation.

Position of the school bus

"Most of the time when you're pulling out of a driveway you have more of the onus when pulling out onto a main road," Lamon told New Jersey 101.5. "There was a witness who said that bus was in the middle of the road when that car came down and the car never even slowed down."

Lamon said there were six students between the ages of 11 and 15 onboard at the time of the crash. Two students were "shaken up" by the crash and were treated at the scene.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Matrix was treated for an arm injury at Newton Medical Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

