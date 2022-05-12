Students escape from bus crashes across NJ involving multiple cars, dump truck
No one was seriously injured in two scary school bus crashes across the state.
The crashes happened Thursday morning in Vineland and Wednesday afternoon in Jackson.
A bus carrying 15 students was part of a three-vehicle crash on Main Street near Landis Avenue in Vineland around 7 a.m., Patrolman Anthony Capelli told NJ.com.
Capelli said the bus rear-ended a vehicle pushing it into a third vehicle stopped in traffic. Video shows the bus upright in the woods and a car parked on the nearby road with heavy damage to the front of an SUV
Three students were checked out after reporting pain but were not hospitalized, Capelli told NJ.com.
Dump truck stops short
A Jackson public school bus rear-ended a dump truck on Toms River Road (Route 571) after the truck stopped short to avoid hitting a vehicle that pulled out in front of it, according to Jackson police Sgt. Fred Meabe.
The bus carrying students from the Switlick Elementary School unsuccessfully swerved to avoid hitting the dump truck. Five children complained to first responders about pain but were not hospitalized.
The students were picked up by another bus and returned to school where parents were able to pick up their children, according to Jackson school district spokeswoman Allison Erwin.
No citations were issued in either crash but remain under investigation.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.