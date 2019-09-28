Student arrested after bringing gun to NJ high school, cops say

COLLINGSWOOD — A 15-year-old student was charged by Camden County prosecutors after other students noticed he had a handgun in school.

Prosecutors said other students notified a school staff member who called Collingswood police. No threat was made to the school or other students, according to prosecutors.

Principal Matthew Genna in a message to parents said that students notified a counselor, according to a tweet by Fox 29's Steve Keeley. The student's possessions were searched and the handgun found, according to Genna.

The identity of the student was not disclosed by Genna or prosecutors.

Genna thanked the students who reported seeing the weapon.

Senior Samantha Gurcsik told 6 ABC Action News that the school was put on a shelter-in-place status for about 10 minutes. She described the student to 6 ABC Action News as a "non-threatening kid" who she was not afraid of.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon in an educational institution and possession of firearms by minors.

More than 700 students from Collinsgwood, Oaklyn and Woodlynne attend the school, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

