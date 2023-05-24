Still need plans for MDW? Tickets still available for huge music fest in NJ

We finally made it to the unofficial start of summer and why not kick it off with one of the biggest music festivals New Jersey will see this year.

The Adjacent Music Festival is happening on the beach of Atlantic City on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28.

For those of you in your late-20s to mid-40s, this festival is a blast from the past to our teenage years. Think the Vans Warped Tour but for one weekend.

You could compare it to the OLD Bamboozle since that was another festival from back in the day that was tailored to the scene and beyond, but we all know what happened when that festival tried to make a comeback this year (and if you don’t, read THIS).

Bamboozle Festival in 2012 Bamboozle Festival in 2012 (Producer Kristen) loading...

Now I'm sure the first thing you want to know is who is playing this festival to see if buying tickets is worth it (because, yes, single-day tickets are still available).

The lineup is already broken up by the day. Here’s a taste of what you can look forward to:

Saturday, May 27

Paramore

Bleachers

Jimmy Eat World

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Thursday

Wheatus

I Am The Avalanche

Sunday, May 28

Blink 182

Turnstile

Coheed & Cambria

The Front Bottoms

Motion City Soundtrack

Midtown

The Starting Line

Loveless

You can check out the full lineup HERE.

As I said before, single-day tickets are still available to purchase and there are different tiers you can look into like General Admission to different VIP packages.

Just remember, it is a festival, so get your wallet ready for it, but I personally think that punk-rock nostalgia is worth it.

You can find more information on this festival HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.