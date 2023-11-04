States those in NJ might consider to escape high cost-of-living

It's no surprise to anyone that New Jersey is an expensive state to live in. One of the biggest expenses of all is no doubt our property taxes.

And it can be a real struggle sometimes for families and individuals to make ends meet. It's a shame too since New Jersey is otherwise such a great place to live.

We have some of the best food in the nation, along with the most diners found anywhere around the world. Not only that, but we're also a very highly educated state.

Plus, New Jersey is home to a lot of rich history. Combine that with the quality of life for raising a family and it's no wonder why our residents like to stay put.

But with that said, most New Jerseyans have probably thought at one point or another if they'd be better off in a different state. One that's perhaps not nearly as expensive as the Garden State.

Kostiantyn Li via Unsplash Kostiantyn Li via Unsplash loading...

While some people have moved and never returned, others missed the life they had here and ended up moving back. And it all stems back to what makes this state so great in the first place.

New Jersey really is a special state to live in, which is why it's so sad that some can barely make ends meet just to get by here. But we somehow manage, even though it's not always easy.

So if you're seriously thinking of moving to a more affordable state, or if you're just curious, there are much cheaper options across the country for you. Here's a look at the 25 most affordable states in the nation.

Needless to say, New Jersey is not among them.

cheap / not expensive Canva loading...

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine

FREE RIDE! These U.S. states have absolutely no toll roads According to data compiled by Uproad , there's no charge to drive on highways in these states. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These are the most and least expensive toll roads in the U.S. According to data compiled by Uproad , these are the highways across the country that charge the most and least to drive as of 2023. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.