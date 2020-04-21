State trooper rescues suicidal 18-year-old woman from NJ bridge

HAMILTON (Mercer) — State Police said they rescued an 18-year-old woman attempting to jump off a pedestrian overpass on Route 295.

Just before midnight on April 14, trooper Robert Waldrop was on patrol on the highway when he stopped to help a motorist parked at the scenic overlook lot. The man exited his vehicle and told Waldrop there was a woman attempting to jump from the nearby overpass.

Waldrop called dispatch before walking over to the bridge, where he saw the young woman on the opposite side of the chain-link fence, standing on the edge of the span.

Waldrop said she appeared distraught while they spoke, and so he grabbed the woman's shirt through the fence and comforted her as he helped her down the ramp to the ground level of the scenic overlook.

A short time later, Hamilton EMS arrived on scene and took the woman to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said anyone experiencing a crisis that seems too much to bear should contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or online at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.