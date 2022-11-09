State investigates fatal fiery crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge, NJ

OLD BRIDGE — At least one person died in a fiery car crash that reportedly injured several people on Route 9 early Wednesday morning.

The crash is being investigated by the Attorney General's Office, which often gets involved in cases of death or injury related to police involvement. Authorities on Wednesday morning, however, did not provide further details or explain why the state took over the probe.

The crash involved several vehicles in the southbound lanes near Spring Valley Road around 2:30 a.m. that closed the road for nearly six hours.

News 12 New Jersey cited unnamed witnesses who said that five people were injured when a southbound vehicle T-boned another going across Route 9 on Spring Valley Road. One of the vehicles caught fire, severely burning three people, according to RLS Metro Breaking News, which did not cite a source.

The other vehicle went into the woods, according to a witness who spoke to News 12.

Dangerous Highway

Route 9 was closed for approximately six hours, pushing traffic onto Routes 18, 34 and 79. NJ Transit buses were also delayed.

It was the fifth fatal crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge this year, according to State Police statistics, the most recent less than a month ago.

Rutgers School of Business student Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge was killed on October 19 when his Infiniti Q50 crossed the median into the northbound lanes of Route 9 and into the path of a Chevy Silverado near Phillips Drive.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

