NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning.

An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.

The Infiniti went into the path of a Chevy Silverado operated by Michael Bravoco, 29, of Manalapan, who could not avoid hitting Guze.

Guze was pronounced dead at the scene. Bravoco was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Route 9 was closed in both directions for over five hours.

Fritz asked anyone with information about the crash to call the department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3821.

Student and restaurant worker

Guze was a student at Rutgers Business School in New Brunswick, according to his Linkedin page. He was a member of the Old Bridge High School Class of 2019 and graduated from Middlesex College in 2021. He also worked at Feast Italian Kitchen in Old Bridge.

"No lie. He was a great kid..classy and respectful. Everything you want your son to be. RIP," a mourner said in the comments of a News 12 New Jersey Facebook post about his death.

"It’s that much more sad when he was your friend," another person wrote. "It’s a tremendous loss for us all who knew you. Praying for your family kiddo."

His funeral is at the Dibra Community Center in Freehold Township Friday from 7-10 p.m.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's

10 years later — Sandy makes landfall in New Jersey