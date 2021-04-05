Starting April 19, NJ opens COVID vaccines to those 16 and older
New Jersey will open its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all individuals 16 and older starting on April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday.
That's two weeks ahead of a previous goal of May 1.
More than 3 million people had received at least one vaccine dose as of mid-morning Monday and 1.8 million were fully vaccinated.
The state also has launched a bar-graph style vaccine progress tracker online, charting the goal of 70% of the state's adult population being fully vaccinated by the end of June.
Monday's data reflected 38% out of 4.7 million adults being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
There have been 4.7 million total vaccine doses administered, with 48% of shots given to adults 65 and older, based on the state’s online data.
Adults ages 50 to 64 already accounted for 29% of doses given, just as eligibility opened Monday to those 55 through 64, along with another few categories primarily grouped by profession.
Adults ages 30 to 49 accounted for another 25% of vaccines administered, while 9% of doses had been given to young eligible adults, 18 to 29.