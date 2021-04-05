COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in NJ: Who can get it as of April 5

The list of those eligible to receive the COVID-19 grows on Monday to include all adults age 55-64 regardless of employment or medical condition.

The supply of vaccine in New Jersey received from the CDC for the state to distribute is increasing as the state expects over a half million doses to arrive this week including 131,600 of the single shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

Retailers such as CVS, Walgreen and Walmart receive their supply separately via the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

As of Sunday, almost 3 million people had received their first dose and 1.7 million were fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health dashboard.

Among those already eligible: Licensed healthcare professionals, all long-term care residents and staff, sworn law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders; and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities 16 and over.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of May 1 for anyone 16 and older to be able to get the vaccination. Pennsylvania announced that it will meet that goal on April 19 when all residents will be eligible. Gov. Phil Murphy has not yet announced when New Jersey will allow younger people to get the vaccine.

Murphy, 61, said he and his 55-year-old wife will not use executive privilege to get their vaccination.

"I will go online just like everybody else Monday morning and, God willing, get an appointment sooner rather than later and get the shot," Murphy told Fox 29's Good Day Philadelphia on Wednesday. "I want to follow the rules like everyone else."

More than 12,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered this weekend at FEMA's center at NJIT's Newark campus, according to Laura Connolly of the state Office of Emergency Management. The facility was opened Wednesday and has the capacity to administer 6,000 doses a day.

"Overall they got in as many people as they could. They're going back to appointment-only on Monday," Connolly said, adding that some people were turned away during the walk-in hours this weekend.

People eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as of April 5 include:

People aged 55-64

People 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities described as a group of conditions due to an impairment in physical, learning, language, or behavior areas.

Workers in the following sectors:

Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press

Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners

Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers

Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.

Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.

Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers

Higher Education, including educators and support staff

Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)

