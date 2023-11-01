See the new cups and menu items at Starbucks in NJ

🎅Starbucks unveils its 2023 holiday drink and food menu

🎄 The coffee chain's famous red cups have four new designs

The joy of the holiday season has begun. Starbucks has announced that its 2023 holiday drink and food menu, as well as its beloved red cups will return Nov. 2.

The Red Cups

The red cup is a bit different this year because instead of them being plain red, they are patterned. There are four holiday patterns for 2023.

This year’s holiday theme is “Share the Joy,” said Kristy Cameron, creative director at Starbucks. The cup collection is clad in holiday red, and Starbucks greens, mixed with other bright, bold, colors.

“Starbucks red cups are like little wrapped gifts for our partners and customers. My hope is that they feel excitement and joy when they see the cups, and that they want to share them with family and friends,” Cameron said.

Each cup features a gift tag to write notes, too.

2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup In-Store Imagery. Connor Surdi

Cup design #1 Party Plaid: It resembles a warm, woolen winter plaid scarf with a modern twist

2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup In-Store Imagery. Connor Surdi

Cup design #2 Peppermint Swirl: The iconic Starbucks Peppermint Mocha is the inspiration for this design with swirly waves of color that seem to move.

2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup In-Store Imagery. Connor Surdi

Cut design #3 Ribbon Spool: This design features a cup wrapped with colorful ribbons.

2023 Starbucks Holiday Cup In-Store Imagery. Connor Surdi

Cut design #4 Bauble Wrap: This cup features festive ornament shapes to create a bold, mod print wrapped around the cup.

The Holiday Menu

There are six kinds of holiday drinks at Starbucks for 2023.

Iced Gingerbread Latte Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai: This drink combines warm gingerbread notes, a blend of chai spices, and oatmilk. Available iced or hot.

Peppermint Mocha Peppermint Mocha

Peppermint Mocha: A Starbucks favorite. It features Starbucks’ signature Espresso Roast combined with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available iced, hot and as a Frappuccino blend.

Caramel Brulee Latte Caramel Brulee Latte

Caramel Brulee Latte: Starbucks signature Espresso Roast, steamed milk, and rich caramel brulée sauce, topped with whipped cream and a supreme topping of even more caramel brulée bits. Available hot, iced, and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Chestnut Praline Latte Chestnut Praline Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte: Starbucks signature Espresso Roast and velvety steamed milk, along with flavors of caramelized chestnuts and spices, topped with whipped cream and spiced praline crumbs. Available hot, iced, and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte: Sugar cookie flavored syrup, combine with Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice, and almondmilk, topped with red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced, and as a Frappuccino blended beverage.

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte

Oleato Gingerbread Oatmilk Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso combined with warm notes of gingerbread and steamed oatmilk, infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil and finished with a subtle dusting of bright ginger and citrus flavors.

Besides these drinks that are sure to get you in the holiday spirit whether you’re decorating, singing Christmas carols, shopping or wrapping, holiday pastries and treats are also back at Starbucks.

Cranberry Bliss Bar Cranberry Bliss Bar

Cranberry Bliss Bar: A blondie cake with dried cranberries, finished with a layer of cream cheese icing flecked with orange zest and a sprinkle of dried cranberries.

Gingerbread Loaf Gingerbread Loaf

Gingerbread Loaf: This take on the classic gingerbread loaf welcomes a deliciously baked treat full of hearty, ginger-spice flavors.

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop

Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop: A peppermint chocolate cake with white-chocolaty frosting and festive pieces of candy cane.

Snowman Cookie Snowman Cookie

Snowman Cookie: A buttery shortbread snowman cookie dressed up in white chocolaty icing.

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish Sugar Plum Cheese Danish

Sugar Plum Cheese Danish: Cream cheese filling is surrounded by a fluffy Danish, topped with a spiced sugar-plum spread.

Happy Holidays at Starbucks

