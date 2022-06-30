HILLSBOROUGH — A township man who was released from jail in March following a stabbing incident in the spring of 2021 has now been indicted for an attack carried out last month, with attempted murder among the charges.

The indictment confirms the charges first filed May 4 against Safi Hill, 23, who on that day is alleged to have approached a man walking his dog in the Flagtown section of Hillsborough and stabbed him repeatedly in the back.

In a release Thursday, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office characterized the violent encounter as unprovoked.

Prosecutors said the victim himself reported the attack, first saying he had been punched in the back of the head, and was taken to the trauma unit of a nearby hospital to be treated.

Hill and the victim are both said to be residents of the same neighborhood of Hillsborough, but authorities have not disclosed any other link between them.

Previously, Hill pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in a street fight in Montgomery Township on April 29, 2021, for which he served 180 days in the Somerset County Jail. He is now held there again after being ordered detained pending trial.

Authorities are still seeking more information in the May 4 case, and the public is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, the Hillsborough Township Police Department at 908-369-4323, the Somerset County Crime Stoppers tipline at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477), or submit information through the STOPit app.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

