Springsteen’s Jeep ad taken down for the wrong reasons (Opinion)

Here you have one of the most partisan and divisive celebrities in the country talking about unity in a TV Super Bowl ad. Half the country loved it and half the country hated it. Swing and a miss by Jeep. Bruce Springsteen resisted so long on doing any endorsements or advertising. He finally does one and it's pulled down three days later.

He was arrested for a DUI in Gateway National Recreational Area (Sandy Hook), back in November. Do you think he would have mentioned it to a car company that he was doing an ad for? Did they know they were hiring a guy who just got a DUI and reckless driving charge? The colossal stupidity and ineptitude of it all is stunning. It's also sad.

Bruce is not known to be a drinker. If his story is to be believed, he only had one shot with a fan when the guy flagged him down on his motorcycle, and he only blew a .02 BAC.

Now the arresting officer is saying he refused to take a breathalyzer test right away and he smelled of alcohol. I don't blame him for delaying the test. That's what any attorney would tell you to do.

It's all very messy and embarrassing for everyone involved. Of course, the corporate guys at Jeep have to cover their asses and take the ad down to show that they don't condone drunk driving, even though he hasn't been convicted yet.

But the real crime here is that the people in media, advertising, academia and government are so out of touch with average real Americans. To think that Bruce Springsteen is a unifying force could be Exhibit A.

To those who think Bruce is right in his political views would be confused as to why he wouldn't be. He's one of the good guys. He endorses big time Democrat candidates all the time. He's on the correct side of things. He thinks like us! The "us" is them and they don't understand most real people. They don't care to because we're wrong and don't deserve to be heard.

Some of us who vehemently disagree with Bruce's politics, might take joy in a representative of the "cancel culture" class crashing and burning for all to see. No joy here. Just sadness and a sliver of hope for more reflection and understanding from "them" who seem to be in charge, for now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis’ own.