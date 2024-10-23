Springsteen to play campaign concerts for Kamala Harris

It’s ironic that just on Sunday night in the ABC special “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets,” the iconic New Jersey rocker spoke about how he doesn’t talk about politics during his concerts anymore. Because now he is scheduling a couple of concerts that are entirely about politics. He’s going to be performing two campaign concerts to help out Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz.

In the TV special, he said, “People know where I stand for the most part, but l also wanted a space where people feel they can come and be with their neighbor regardless of what their particular political point of view is at a given moment.”

I guess that’s something he’s willing to put aside with upcoming shows in Atlanta and Philadelphia. He’ll be appearing on stage with Barack Obama to help elect the nation’s first female president. These shows are part of the Harris campaign’s ongoing “When We Vote We Win” concert series. As of late Tuesday night, a campaign spokesperson was not able to say exactly where these two concerts/rallies would be held.

It was no secret that he was supporting her. He came out with this video on social media, passionately favoring Harris.

He didn’t just endorse a Harris-Walz ticket. He spoke bluntly about his disdain for Trump.

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” Springsteen said. “His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of President ever again. He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American.”

But hey, he doesn’t talk about politics in his concerts anymore, right?

