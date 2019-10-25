Springsteen says Trump doesn’t know meaning of being an American

Bruce Springsteen doesn’t think the president of the United States knows what it truly means to be an American.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer gave his latest sting of Donald Trump during an interview with “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King, who asked the Jersey native about Trump’s own criticism of him.

“And I didn’t need Beyonce and Jay Z,” Trump said to cheers at a recent rally, referring to his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. “And I didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people.”

King asked Springsteen if he was “surprised that he’s trash-talking you after all this time?”

Springsteen laughed and replied: “Not really.”

King, interviewing the singer at his estate in Colts Neck, then brought up some people’s “concern about the direction of the country.”

To that, the “Born in the USA” singer offered a deeper assessment of Trump, a sometimes-resident of the Garden State.

“It’s frightening, you know. We’re living in a frightening time,” Springsteen said. “The stewardship of the nation is being thrown away by somebody who doesn’t have a clue what that means. And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn’t have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American.”

Springsteen is promoting his music, "Western Stars," which features music from his latest album.

