Bruce Springsteen stopped by Max’s place on Saturday. We’re not talking about Max Weinberg. The other Max.

You see the Boss’s love affair with the Jersey Shore will never end. Right down to its hot dogs. He talked about it a few years back on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio. On his “From His Home To Yours,” he talked about things he was missing during the pandemic lockdowns.

According to Asbury Park Press, he said: “What do you miss? I miss going to Max’s and the Windmill and getting a hot dog. I miss walking along the promenade and beach boardwalk in Asbury Park. I miss sitting at the bar and having some beers and drinks with some friends.”

Stop Bruce. You had us at hot dog.

Dressed down in a T-shirt and jeans and wearing a baseball cap looking like any other older guy in Long Branch he stopped in at Max’s Bar and Grill Saturday afternoon to pick up five dozen of their hot dogs.

“He came in today to bring them to an event he was going to,” said bar manager Mary Kate Schiller. “He bought them to cook at an event so we gave him the hot dogs, sauerkraut, relish, and the buns.”

Don’t we all want to know if he was the one that ended up working the grill for whatever this event was?

The place was pretty quiet when Springsteen stopped in and Kate was the only one who recognized him. As always, he was kind enough to pose for a pic.

“We love to see him at Max's and we can't wait to see him again,” Schiller said.

It’s not like those legendary walls haven’t seen music royalty before. Around since 1928, Max’s was also a favorite of Frank Sinatra’s when he used to spend summers there in Long Branch. Other famous people who have gone there include John Travolta, Joe Pesci, Jon Bon Jovi, Frankie Valli, Dean Martin and more.

Hey, Windmill, don’t be jealous.

