Spots on NJ roads where you’re allowed to use your phone

Using your phone to call or text a loved one isn't prohibited everywhere along New Jersey's highways.

In fact, there are 14 Safe Phone Zones located along interstate highways and state roads in New Jersey.

No, these aren't areas where you can drive and use your phone at the same time without the threat of getting pulled over. The safe zones are designated areas where you can pull off to use your phone or tablet safely.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has designated 14 rest areas and scenic overlook sites as Safe Phone Zones. Eight of them are identified with AAA highway signs.

"Distracted driving is a leading cause of crashes, and cell phones are a potent distraction," said Mary Maguire, vice president of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "If you absolutely must message someone, follow the signs, and pull safely off the road."

Beyond pulling over, Maguire said, stash your phone out of reach and out of sight, or designate a passenger to read and share texts.

NJ's Safe Phone Zones

Hunterdon County

⚫ Bethlehem Rest Area: I-78 eastbound (near exit 7/CR173)

⚫ Bethlehem Rest Area: I-78 wastbound (near exit 7/CR173)

Mercer County

⚫ Hamilton Scenic Overlook: I-295 northbound (mile post 58.2)

⚫ Hamilton Scenic Overlook: I-295 sorthbound (mile post 58.2)

Morris County

⚫ Knowlton Rest Area/Scenic Overlook: I-80 eastbound (mile post 7.5)

⚫ Roxbury Rest Area (Trucks Only): I-80 westbound (mile post 32.2)

⚫ Harding Rest Area (Trucks Only): I-287 northbound (mile post 32.75)

Passaic County

⚫ West Milford Rest Area: Route 23 northbound (mile post 20.7)

Salem County

⚫ Carneys Point Rest Area: I-295 northbound (mile post 2.4)

Somerset County

⚫ Bridgewater Scenic Overlook: I-78 westbound (mile post 32.4)

Warren County

⚫ Allamuchy Scenic Overlook: I-80 eastbound (mile post 20.5)

⚫ Allamuchy Scenic Overlook: I-80 westbound (mile post 20.5)

⚫ Allamuchy Rest/Picnic Area: I-80 eastbound (mile post 21.7)

⚫ Allamuchy Scenic Overlook: I-80 westbound (mile post 21.7)

