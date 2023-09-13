Spotlight on Small Business: Exceptional salon in Ocean County, NJ

Another great small business meet & greet on Tuesday.

I spent the day on the road hitting the trail in Woodbridge, Point Pleasant and Hamilton.

In Point Pleasant, our friend Sonny invited us in to her second salon.

Last year, we had a great meeting in her salon "Cutting Crew" in Kenilworth, Union County.

This week it was "Crew on Point" in Point Pleasant, Ocean County.

The crowd filled the salon and we talked about how we're going to restore sanity to NJ government and the steps we need to take to help small businesses survive and thrive.

As you know, I've rolled out a Small Business Protection Act to provide some structure to guide future executive orders and legislation.

Some of the main things that we need to accomplish on behalf of the hundreds of thousands of small business owners and nearly two million employees who work for NJ's small business community are:

1. Lowering taxes.

Specifically eliminating the corporate business tax surcharge and lowering the overall CBT to less than 4.99% to match our neighbors and make NJ more competitive.

2. Overhaul the Department of Environmental Protection.

The NJ DEP has become a department of obstruction with arbitrary rules and regulation that stifle growth and create unnecessary delays harming business and communities.

3. Tax credits need to be implemented in order to encourage high school kids to skip college and get a trade skill.

The credit would be for the hiring business and the new hire.

4. Establish a cabinet-level liaison for small businesses to hold regular meetings with stakeholders to continue to improve the economic climate in NJ.

Benchmarks will be profitability, employment and startups.

