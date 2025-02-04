Spielberg looking for NJ extras with one very unusual skill

Perhaps you’ve heard of an up-and-coming film director named Steven Spielberg. He’s directed “Jaws,” “E.T.,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Color Purple,” “Jurassic Park,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List,” and one of these days he’s bound to have a hit.

I’m telling ya, this kid is going places! This Academy Award-winning 78-year-old kid is back at it again and shooting in New Jersey.

Colin Firth, Emily Blunt EVAN AGOSTINI /INVISION/AP loading...

The film stars Emily Blunt and Colin Firth and the plot involves U.F.O.s (or UAP if you want to go with the modern parlance) with a working title of “The Dish.” It’s been filming in the Cape May area and several times now they have put out calls for background actors.

This latest call for extras for the North Jersey, New York metro region is highly specific, however. Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for MRI techs.

Yes, MRI technicians.

No acting experience is required. But here’s a list of what it is that you need to email

to nonview@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “REAL MRI TECH.”

Name and preferred pronouns.

What MRI tech experience and training do you have?

Phone number.

Whether you are a SAG member.

Whether you are available to work March 5 in the New York metro area?

Your sizes (for women, height, weight, bust-waist-hip, dress size, and shoe size; for men, height, weight, suit, neck and sleeve, waist and inseam, and shoe size)

Whether you have visible tattoos when in short sleeves and their specific location.

Confirmation that you are local to the New York area and at least 18 years old.

Current photos are non-professional, including a full-body shot.

Asbury Park during filming of Bruce Springsteen biopic (Credit Stan Goldstein) Asbury Park during filming of Bruce Springsteen biopic (Credit Stan Goldstein) loading...

Again email all this to nonview@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “REAL MRI TECH” if you’d be interested in earning $226 for an eight-hour day as a background actor in a Steven Spielberg movie.

Maybe this one will finally be a hit.

