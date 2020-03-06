Spadea to Black: ‘Tag, you’re it on social media’

“Tag, you’re it” was the interpretation of my leaving Twitter from my #SpeakingPodcast co-host Jessica Gibson.

I spent the better pat of the past few years telling Jay Black he needed to get back on social media. You’re a comedian Jay, you need to promote yourself! On and on, during and after podcast tapings, when he filled in for me on the morning show and even when our families got together socially.

It was annoying and obnoxious. Then he did it.

After years, Jay returned to Twitter with a vengeance and a few weeks later, I stepped out and deactivated my Twitter and Facebook accounts. Let’s just say my colleagues were not thrilled with my decision…

