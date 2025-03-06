Warning: Credit/debit cards compromised at another NJ convenience store

💲 A card skimmer was found on an ATM at NJ convenience store

💲 It's not clear if anyone's accounts were compromised

💲 Call police if you notice fraudulent activity

SOUTH TOMS RIVER — Police in the Ocean County borough are warning residents about a card skimmer found inside a convenience store this week.

The department received a call from PNC Bank, saying that an alert had been triggered on one of their ATMs located inside the Wawa at 379 Dover Road, South Toms River.

The device, which has been recovered, may have been on the ATM since Tuesday.

While police cannot confirm at this point if any customer accounts have been compromised, they are asking anyone who used the ATM to check their accounts.

If they believe they are victims of this card skimmer fraud, please file a report with the South Toms River police at 732-349-0313 ext. 115.

This is not the first case of card-skimming devices being detected in New Jersey.

In January, customers at a 7-Eleven in Burlington Township were urged to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at the store.

In February, a skimming device was found on a credit card machine at a Family Dollar store on Route 130 in Pennsauken, and in May 2024, Pennsauken police said a device was discovered at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130.

