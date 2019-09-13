WILLINGBORO — Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has not been seen for nearly two weeks.

Willingboro resident Taliyah Bulluck's last known location was in Monroe Township, according to police in that Gloucester County community. Police said she may have gone back to Willingboro or someplace north.

Police said she is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 856-728-9800, ext. 577.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ.

More from New Jersey 101.5: