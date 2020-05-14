Ian Smith, co-owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr (Camden Co.) plans to open his business to his members this coming Monday. Governor Murphy's new directives indicate non-essential businesses can open Monday with "curb-side" service. That does not include gyms or hair and nail salons. Smith in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson said he is opening his business responsibly this coming Monday.

He's reconfigured his gym to allow at least six feet between workout stations and machines. He will be taking patrons temperatures and providing clean, disinfected workout areas. Smith says that Governor Murphy's order applies to businesses not being open to "the public". All of his customers are private "members" of his gym. He said he takes the coronavirus outbreak seriously and also claimed his small business can do a better job of keeping his patrons safer than large retailers like Walmart or Target. He makes a good point and hopefully starting Monday he can make enough money to pay the rent and stay alive.

