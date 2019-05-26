South Jersey firefighters rescued when house stairs collapse

LAWNSIDE — Two firefighters had to be rescued by another when the stairs they were climbing gave way inside a home early Sunday morning.

The firefighters were heading down the stairs of the home on Fairview Avenue around 4:35 a.m. towards the source of the fire when they gave way, fire officials told 6 ABC Action News.

One of the firefighters was able to help the other two back to safety, according to the officials.

The American Red Cross said in a message on their Twitter account that they assisted the family of four at the residence with temporary shelter following the fire.

A message left for the fire company was not immediately returned.

According to its Facebook page, the Lawnside Fire Company was founded in 1912 and is one of the country's oldest historically all African-American fire companies.

