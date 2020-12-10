South Jersey father, 3-year-old daughter go missing

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a father and his 3-year-old daughter who were reported missing on Wednesday night.

Jose Diaz, 31, and Leih left a house in the Clementon section in a burgundy 2014 Honda Accord. Police said they may be headed to The Bronx.

Police issued a news release at 2:25 a.m. Thursday after the pair had been reported missing about 9 p.m. Police did not describe this as a family abduction and no Amber Alert was issued but local officials did not provide other details.

Leih Diaz was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black jacket and tan pants. She is 4 feet 6 inches and 35 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jose Diaz was last seen wearing a black or dark jacket. He is 5 feet 9 inches and 250 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Gloucester Township Police Department asked anyone with information to call them at 856-228-4500 or to call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

