Somerville, Edison NJ men separately accused of sharing child porn online
Two different New Jersey men have been separately accused of using online file-sharing programs to distribute child pornography videos — some involving very young victims.
On Wednesday, 27-year-old Marcevan Manasse, of Somerville, was charged with allegedly distributing videos and images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig announced.
Over a two-month span from September through November 2020, Manasse shared images and video files of child sexual abuse, involving victims as young as 5 years old, via a publicly available online peer-to-peer file-sharing network, according to a criminal complaint.
Law enforcement carried out a search at Manasse’s home in April, and recovered a computer tower with evidence linking him to roughly two dozen files of child abuse.
He appeared by videoconference in Newark federal court and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.
Child porn, public Wi-Fi
On Monday, 79-year-old William Geisz, of Edison, was arrested and charged with first-degree using a file-sharing program to store items depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children, among other counts, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Investigators said Geisz used the public Wi-Fi at various retail locations in Edison, Woodbridge, and East Brunswick to upload and distribute images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of children.
Geisz also was charged with second-degree distribution of child pornography, second-degree possession of child pornography, and disorderly persons lewdness.
If convicted, Manasse could face between five to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
Anyone with information connected to the Geisz case, which was still an active investigation, has been asked to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-5924.