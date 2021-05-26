Somerset County to partner with schools for COVID vaccination (Opinion)

That's right. Somerset County is partnering with schools there to vaccinate kids for this coming fall semester.

As a parent, I can't think of anything more frightening or ominous than injecting young kids with this new "vaccine" which is still in the "emergency authorization" stages of the FDA approval process.

It may be the miracle that many say it is, despite a growing number of adverse effects from the vaccine, according to VAERS and the CDC. But why inject kids with it if they are at very little risk of catching, spreading or becoming seriously ill from a virus that can respond to treatment? Our state, perhaps more so than most others, is so gripped by fear and panic of this coronavirus, that they jumped and the chance to get this not fully approved drug and are now lining up their children to get it as well.

If everyone would stand back, run the numbers, read all the information on both the virus and the vaccine, and take a deep breath, they might not jump at the chance to give it to children. If kids do get the virus, it's usually mild or they are asymptomatic.

New research shows that the anti-bodies following infection may last a lifetime. No one is arguing that vaccines aren't a tremendous scientific advancement and benefit for public health. This just seems too soon and for too little benefit.

Our children are vaccinated against measles, right? And they don't get measles. There is no guarantee that you won't get COVID-19 with this drug. So, what's the point or the rush? Rational thought has been dwindling for the last 15 months and is in short supply when it comes to this virus. If you choose to give it to your children, it is my sincere hope that it works out great for your family. No wait, I'm not just hoping — I'm praying!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.