Two staffers at the same school in Somerset County have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 17-year-old student.

Matthew Rennie, a teacher and coach at a private educational institution in Franklin Township, sexually assaulted the victim between July 2021 and September 2021 in Montgomery and East Amwell, according to officials. The 30-year-old Ringoes resident was arrested on Oct. 6 without incident.

During the investigation, officers learned that a female teacher/coach at the same school was aware of the sexual relationships. Ranait Griff was arrested without incident and is charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Rennie is charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information related to the alleged incidents are asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222.

