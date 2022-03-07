Somerset County, NJ bust: 24 charged, $258,000 in drugs seized

SOMERVILLE – Federal, county and local law enforcement agencies say they have charged two dozen people in connection with the distribution of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and guns in Somerset County.

The seven-month investigation called Operation “Fire and Ice” included two waves of arrests, one on Feb. 16 and the other on March 2. Two people have been charged but not yet arrested.

Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella Jr. said search warrants executed at eight homes in the county led to the seizures of about $258,000 worth of illegal drugs: around 700 grams of cocaine worth $42,000; 1,257 grams of crystal meth worth $105,560; 36 pounds of marijuana worth $90,000; 950 grams of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/hashish worth $19,000; 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms worth $800; 9 grams of Ecstasy worth $540; and four folds of heroin worth $20.

Chirichella said investigators also seized seven handguns, one shotgun, eight high capacity magazines, 1,200 rounds of full metal jacket ammunition, 130 rounds of hollow point ammunition and $183,036 that is the suspected proceeds from drug sales.

Those who were arrested include:

Jeffrey Cope, 58, of Somerset, who is accused of 11 drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and 12 gun-related charges.

Thomas O’Brien, 58, of Somerset, who is accused of four drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Shayne Murdock, 43, of Raritan Borough, who is accused of four drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Jermaine Lloyd, 41, of South Bound Brook, who is accused of four drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and a fourth-degree gun possession charge.

Jason Fort, 31, of Bound Brook, who faces two drug charges and a gun charge.

David Ninson, 33, of Somerset, who is accused of three drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Shakaun Toney, 34, of Somerset, who faces one charge of first-degree possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

George Hanriot, 45, of Somerset, who faces four drug-related charges, including separate first-degree charges of possessing cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, and three second-degree charges of possessing a gun while committing a drug crime.

John Hanriot, 42, of Somerville, who faces three drug charges and two gun charges.

Gabriel Rodriguez, 41, of Branchburg, who faces six drug-related charges, including first-degree possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Another dozen people were arrested last Wednesday and charged with conspiracy and attempt to possess a controlled dangerous substance: Robert Carlson, 53, of Bridgewater; Nicole Jackson, 42, of Bridgewater; Doreen Johnson, 59, of South Bound Brook; James Lopez, 42, of Hillsborough; Jessie Lopez, 40, of Bound Brook; James Matthews, 48, of Somerset; Robert McCarter, 61, of Hillsborough; Shawn Packard, 49, of Belvidere; Michael Piomelli, 56, of Somerset; James Simoncelli, 58, of South Bound Brook; Elizabeth Wooden, 54, of Piscataway; and Paula Zapata, 56, of Somerset.

Another two people face the same charges of conspiracy and attempting to buy drugs but haven’t yet been arrested: Robert Dolan Sr., 70, of Bridgewater, and John Kevin Hale, 49, of South Bound Brook.

