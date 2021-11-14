Verizon Wireless customers in NJ offered 999 GB of data for just $5

If you are a Verizon Wireless customer, you need to pounce on this deal — if it gets offered to you.

Allow me to explain this whole thing as it is a bit secretive.

I've been a Verizon Wireless customer for well over 20 years. My first cell phone with them weighed a pound or two, the battery was the size of a deck of cards, you had to pull up the antenna to make a call, and it had huge green LCD numbers on it (we're talkin' mid-90s here).

So Tuesday, I was scrolling through my e-mail and I saw a message from Verizon Wireless that read, "Exclusively for you: 999 GB. Every month."

Huh?

I opened it and it was an offer for an additional 999 GB of cell phone data for only $5 more per month.

999 gigs? That's, like, a terabyte of cell phone data. Every month? For five bucks?

This is one of those things that sounds too good to be true.

But it's real. And if you get the offer, jump on it.

A Verizon Wireless store (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Here's what you need to know: Verizon Wireless is offering this to some people that are on older plans (like I am). I've also seen some people get it that have been with them for a long time (like me).

And if it sounds like I'm making some assumptions, that's because I am. Verizon hasn't issued any press releases about this, there are no radio or TV commercials about it, and you can't find anything about it on their website. And, apparently, it's not something you can call and ask for.

Verizon cell phone (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media NJ)

One step further, some people get offered 999 GB of data per month for free, some can get it for $5, and some for $10 per month.

And the best part — your unused data will roll over each month. That means you could potentially have nearly two terabytes of cell phone data to play with over the course of a month.

The only fine print seems to be you can't change your plan. Once you do, you lose the 999 GB deal -- but why would you change your plan if you are getting an insane amount of data each month?

