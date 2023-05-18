Some NJ residents are now legally carrying guns (Opinion)

I talked to a very "liberal" friend recently and he did not know that New Jersey has been issuing carry permits for people for months now.

He was shocked to know that more than a handful of New Jersey residents are now legally carrying concealed weapons.

For years it was nearly impossible to get a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Our neighbors in Pennsylvania have been doing it forever, but not here. Well, not anymore.

Last year the U.S. Supreme Court struck down many blue states' restrictions on their citizen's right to bear arms. Now just this week a federal judge scolded New Jersey over its gun laws and struck down the "sensitive" public places portion of the law that restricted the right to carry in certain places.

When that goofy grinning idiot Murphy signed the new laws into effect last year, he knew it would be challenged but he was hoping for a judge that didn't like the Constitution. This week was another setback for the gun-grabbing politicians in New Jersey.

If you watch or listen to "mainstream" corporate media, you might not be aware of the fact that people here in New Jersey are legally carrying weapons. The state judiciary has said it received 11,298 applications between when the Supreme Court decision came down last June and when Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in December that sought to get around the ruling, according to NJ.com.

None of these people are going to shoot you or threaten you over a parking spot, as many "liberals" believe will happen. They just don't want to be a victim of people with no regard for the law.

The problem is not with legally registered, licensed and trained citizens looking to protect themselves. The issue is with dirtbags with no regard for human life that get their guns illegally. But the morons in Trenton will continue to blame guns and try to restrict innocent law-abiding citizens from exercising their constitutional rights.

A good friend who has many firearms now legally carries his gun concealed on his person. He tells me that all of his friends who now also carry find themselves being more polite in public. Why? Because they're responsible people who are not looking for trouble but to avoid it.

You would never know that he has it, and neither do criminals who would do him harm. That's the point, King Murphy!

