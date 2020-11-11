As we've watched New Jersey small businesses and working families suffer under a never-ending lockdown based on the governor's ego, certainly not science as the goals and metrics have changed almost weekly, very few voices have pushed back. I thought it was important however to recognize two voices who have stood up and fought back.

Doug Steinhardt, the chairman of the NJGOP, has been aggressive in calling out the governor at every turn, but he gets almost completely ignored by the media. Another voice for the people has been Assemblywoman Serena DiMaso from Monmouth County. She joined me on the morning show to discuss how the Democratic majority in the legislature are blocking an attempt to review and limit the governor's power during an emergency. A common sense bill that would force a legislative review of the governor's every fourteen days. The corrupt leaders in the majority party won't even post it for a discussion.

Where are the moderate Democrats who know that the pandemic would have been a distant memory if we had achieved the level of immunity they seemingly have in Sweden? Where are the moderate Democrats who can read the science about how lockdowns lill more than the virus? Where are the rest of the Republicans who know that many families and businesses will never recover from the crushing economic blow delivered by our fear mongering governor? At least we have two names to add to the list of people speaking for NJ. Maybe it's the early sign of a 2021 ticket?

