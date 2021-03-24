Who would complain about a little library?

Throughout this pandemic as lockdown restrictions isolated us from friends, family and community, random acts of kindness could be seen everywhere. These little things helped keep us connected and reinforced a sense of community, even if we could not be together.

One such example went up outside the Oradell home of Tina Musich. A box, not much bigger than a mailbox, stocked with books. She called it a "little free library," and for months, people would pick a book to read and leave one of their own. Kid's books are especially popular.

The "little library" is not unique, there are others in New Jersey and even a non-profit dedicated to setting up free book drops. But Tina's library is special to her, and she says it has brought joy to many.

Not, however, to all. Someone in the neighborhood complained. Now town officials have told Tina to get rid of it. It is in violation of local zoning ordinances, they say.

Tina was shocked. She started a petition on Change.org, where she wrote, "Unfortunately, due to a complaint, we are required to remove our little free library...I'm asking you to sign this petition to show your support. Your signature will help influence the mayor and council to change the laws and allow residents to install book drops in their front yards."

Hundreds of local residents have signed the petition, offering words of encouragement for Tina, and scorn for whoever complained:

This is an awesome initiative! How do zoning laws effect this little thing?

I think this is a fantastic community service! And it's so cute - not much different than a mailbox. How is this offensive?

This is outrageous. Whatever amendment needs to be made to allow this type of community sharing and love of books should be done so.

Great idea to have this. Sometimes the rules are stupid!

Imagine complaining about free mini library boxes on private property, or not allowing them. Make it happen, Oradell, I pay (looks at tax bill) holy %*#! yeah you have to make this happen.

This is a great addition who could complain?

NorthJersey.com reports Mayor Dianne Didio would not comment on the specifics of why the little library has to come down, but promised the Oradell Borough Council would be discussing the matter.

More N.J. Top News:

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist