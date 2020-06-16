Some in NJ Legislature want to take over the reopening process

It is inherently dangerous and misguided to have all of the power over all of our lives in the hands of one man. After all, this is a representative republic, or at least it was.

Gov. Phil Murphy has single-handedly shut down our lives in the name of public health. He says it's based on science and data. But what data, exactly? That's what Assemblyman John Bramnick and Senate President Steve Sweeney want to know as well.

Bramnick claims even news outlets can't get the information either.

At the Thursday meeting of the Legislature, he wants to take a vote on taking control of the reopening from Murphy and putting it in the hands of the New Jersey Assembly and Senate, your representatives. That's how our government was designed to work.

Nothing seems to be working as designed. All of the conventions of government, law and order, freedom of speech or assembly (unless it's the right cause du jour) just seem to be vanishing before our eyes. The New Jersey Legislature is not the august body of reliable, honorable people one would hope represent us, and hasn't been in decades. But at this point, it seems a hell of a lot better that "Givenor Murphy." Although lately he's been taking away more than he's giving, especially when it comes to our rights. So, they'll meet to vote on taking control of the reopening back from Murphy this Thursday. What do YOU think?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

