Some COVID restrictions to remain at the Delaware Water Gap

One of New Jersey’s best natural wonders, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, has released its rules for the coming year, and some restrictions will remain in place, including requiring visitors over the age of two who are unvaccinated to wear a mask when social distancing isn’t possible. A spokeswoman for the park said that rangers won’t be asking to see proof of vaccination, however, it will be on the honor system.

With the pandemic limiting travel options, the Delaware Water Gap saw a surge in visitors last year. According to NorthJersey.com, the park welcomed 4.1 million visitors last year, placing it in the top ten most visited national parks (there are 423 of them).

According to the park’s website, they are ready for another busy season: “This summer, our visitors will see our staff stationed at busy sites throughout the park where we can best serve the public’s needs. We’re going to put our focus where our visitors are and where we can be of most assistance.” said Superintendent Sula Jacobs of the park’s summer plans. “We’ve been planning ahead and getting the park ready to welcome our visitors,” she added. “But for the best trips, we recommend that visitors plan ahead too.”

Be advised that the road to Buttermilk Falls is closed to all but pedestrian traffic. Don’t go during a drought like I did if you want any good pictures, by the way. If you’ve never been to the park, I highly recommend it; you can really experience the natural beauty of New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

