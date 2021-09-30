‘Severe traffic warning’ for NJ drivers headed into Pennsylvania

Give yourself plenty of extra time if you plan to travel westbound on I-80 into Pennsylvania this weekend.

I-80 westbound will shrink from two lanes to one so that workers can replace deteriorated concrete slabs on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware Water Gap Toll Bridge.

According to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, the lane closure will occur beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and last through 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Major congestion is anticipated on Saturday and Sunday as motorists from North Jersey and the surrounding area head to Pocono Mountain area destinations and other points west.

"Backups in excess of a mile and travel delays of up to an hour are possible," the commission said.

Once the slab work is completed, it will take 42 hours for the concrete sections to cure before the roadway can be fully opened to traffic.

