So metal! $1.5M ultra-modern house for sale in Princeton, NJ
If you're into sharp edgy architecture, open concept floor plans, minimalist style, straight lines and lots of natural light, this ultra-modern home in Princeton offers just the right amount of minimal luxury, and it just hit the market.
Welcome to 4580 Providence Line Rd, in Princeton.
Tucked away in a wooded 3-acre plot, and minutes away from Princeton University this flexible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom modernist dream house just went on the market for a cool $1,500,000.
This 2,400-square-foot home was built in 2010 with sustainability in mind.
In this white, metal-clad structure, you'll find concrete flooring throughout, with “passive solar heating, cross ventilation for cooling, and a highly calibrated choreography of window placements.” There are large and/or small windows in each room ranging in size based on frequency of use in each room to capture the optimal amount of sunlight.
This house was even featured in a New York Times article in 2015. The owner's teenage son picked the architect after admiring their work in a real estate magazine. The only input I was ever allowed to put toward my homes growing up was for the color of my bedroom.
This listing is described as a family home but with the concrete flooring, sharp edges and lack of color, you probably wouldn't want any kids running around here. If you have a family of adults, or mature, grown teenagers this would be more ideal. If you have $1.5 million to spare, of course.
As for me, I just want to roam around this house and pretend like I'm a hot-shot app developer. Or a New York Times best-selling author who needs a quiet, secluded escape to focus on writing the next must-read psychological thriller.
Let's step into this sleek, modern, super-contemporary house!
You'll Find No Frivolity in This $1.5M Modernist Home in Princeton NJ
Watch Reddit Hilariously Roast This Slightly Flashy Wildwood NJ House
Here is the Most Expensive Apartment in Princeton NJ