So metal! $1.5M ultra-modern house for sale in Princeton, NJ

If you're into sharp edgy architecture, open concept floor plans, minimalist style, straight lines and lots of natural light, this ultra-modern home in Princeton offers just the right amount of minimal luxury, and it just hit the market.

Welcome to 4580 Providence Line Rd, in Princeton.

Tucked away in a wooded 3-acre plot, and minutes away from Princeton University this flexible 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom modernist dream house just went on the market for a cool $1,500,000.

This 2,400-square-foot home was built in 2010 with sustainability in mind.

In this white, metal-clad structure, you'll find concrete flooring throughout, with “passive solar heating, cross ventilation for cooling, and a highly calibrated choreography of window placements.” There are large and/or small windows in each room ranging in size based on frequency of use in each room to capture the optimal amount of sunlight.

This house was even featured in a New York Times article in 2015. The owner's teenage son picked the architect after admiring their work in a real estate magazine. The only input I was ever allowed to put toward my homes growing up was for the color of my bedroom.

This listing is described as a family home but with the concrete flooring, sharp edges and lack of color, you probably wouldn't want any kids running around here. If you have a family of adults, or mature, grown teenagers this would be more ideal. If you have $1.5 million to spare, of course.

As for me, I just want to roam around this house and pretend like I'm a hot-shot app developer. Or a New York Times best-selling author who needs a quiet, secluded escape to focus on writing the next must-read psychological thriller.

Let's step into this sleek, modern, super-contemporary house!

You'll Find No Frivolity in This $1.5M Modernist Home in Princeton NJ For the no-nonsense, environmentally conscious minimalist in you, you've gotta check out this cutting edge, ultra-modern home that just went on the market in Princeton NJ.

Watch Reddit Hilariously Roast This Slightly Flashy Wildwood NJ House Let's see what Reddit users had to say about this outrageous Wildwood house. You can check out there full reddit thread here