When my neighbors open the pool, to me, that's a sign that summer is...just around the corner.

You'll recognize these pool scenes...

The pool is a neighborhood gathering spot. (Craig Allen photo).

...from the Neighborhood Tractor Race, back in May.

FUN! (Craig Allen photo).

FEEL the JOY!

Now...

One lone leaf. (Craig Allen photo).

...the pool is quiet...

Where's the diving board? (Craig Allen photo).

...and the rafts...

This tote is full. (Craig Allen photo).

...and pool toys are packed away.

Even the lawn/"pool" furniture looks...

Where did everyone go? (Craig Allen photo).

...like it knows that the end is...near.

This...sums its up. (Craig Allen photo).

That the end of the summer fun is...

How many months til May? (Craig Allen photo).

...HERE.

Sorry.