Slow cooker coq au vin recipe — Foodie Friday

Henry, our official Lab Taster, and I have been busy chasing down our garbage cans, lawn furniture, and cushions after this week's windstorm, so it's the perfect time to revisit one of our most requested recipes.

With chilly weather this weekend, here is a great slow cooker dish to try. Coq au vin is a slow-cooked dish made with wine, mushrooms, and pearl onions. The wine reduces to a rich broth and the chicken is fall-off-the-bone tender. Fresh herbs will fill your entire home with delicious aromas that will have your family asking "when do we eat?!"

Your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it's made!

Shopping List:

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighs and legs

½ tsp. sea salt, plus more to taste

½ C. all-purpose flour

7 to 9 slices bacon, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 12 oz. pkgs. baby bella mushrooms

6 carrots, chopped

1 bag frozen pearl onions

2 bay leaves

2 shallots, quartered

4 cloves garlic, chopped

2 C. chicken stock

1 bottle burgundy or pinot noir wine

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, plus more to taste

