Six Flags Great Adventure to hire 4,000 new employees

Six Flags Great Adventure is going to be hiring 4,000 new employees, but the job fair to find those people will be held virtually. As part of the hiring effort, the park will hold a virtual job fair on Feb. 13 from 11 am to 5 pm; interested applicants can access the job fair on on February 13, information about positions and on-the-spot interviews will be available and candidates should apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.

Once offered a position, new team members will visit the Six Flags Employment Center with required documents and remain in their vehicle and call a phone number listed at their parking spot. A Human Resources representative will pick up the documents from the car window and process the paperwork. The applicant will receive processed documents along with a start date and training dates.

All trainings will then be conducted live through interactive, classroom-type, virtual meetings.

“At Six Flags, the safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. Our new hiring process will provide applicants with a safe and comfortable environment, from completing an application through job training,” said Six Flags Great Adventure Recruitment Supervisor Samantha Katcher.

According to a press release from the park, available positions include:

• Operations: Ride Operations, Park Services (Custodial), Security

• In-Park Services: Food and Beverage Operations, Retail, Games

• Guest Experience: Admissions, Guest Relations/VIP Services

• Safari: Gatekeepers, Educators

• Lifeguards

• Wardrobe: Seamstresses, Launderers and Clerks

• Landscaping

In addition to the Feb. 13th job fair, Six Flags will host virtual hiring events and will recruit team members virtually throughout the tri-state area at high schools, colleges, and local job fairs.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.