This past weekend was the Sea.Hear.Now festival in Asbury Park and some amazing talent graced the beaches of the Jersey Shore.

I was super lucky and had the opportunity to sit down with several artists performing this weekend. We talked about how they got their start, some places in Jersey that they love and more. Check out my interviews with Celisse, The Backseat Lovers and Dogs in a Pile.

Celisse

Celisse is a name that you need to have on your radar. The mix of her soulful voice and her shredding on the electric guitar will give you the chills. Her bass player, Solomon Dorsey and her drummer, Darren King, were phenomenal.

Celisse has an incredibly outgoing personality that shines through on stage, and she loves to interact with the crowd and tell stories. Celisse has also played with artists such as Tony Anastasio, Melissa Etheridge, John Batiste, Mariah Carey, Kesha, Lizzo and more.

I was so excited to get the opportunity to sit down with her. She is so genuine and kind, and she is SUPER funny. Check out the interview below:

Celisse by Chris Capaci for Sea Hear Now Celisse by Chris Capaci for Sea Hear Now loading...

Celisse by Chris Capaci for Sea Hear Now 2022 Celisse by Chris Capaci for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

The Backseat Lovers

The Backseat Lovers have become a must-watch band. They released their first album back in 2019, which featured hits like “Kilby Girl” and “Pool House” which led them to a quick rise in fame.

Their newest album, “Waiting to Spill” is going to be released on Oct. 28, and they played a few songs from it at the festival including “Growing/Dying” and “Close Your Eyes.”

When I sat down with Joshua, Jonas, KJ and Juice, I was so amazed by how humble they were. During their set, the crowd was singing along to every song which the guys embraced and encouraged. Joshua would stop singing and let the crowd fill in the words and he would be left smiling at the crowd. It seemed to be a euphoric moment for him.

Check out my interview with them below:

The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 The Backseat Lovers by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

Dogs in a Pile

One incredible group that kicked off the festival was a local group from Asbury Park, Dogs in a Pile. They are five guys that range from 19-24 years old and despite their age, there is no hesitation in their playing.

These boys have a chemistry on stage that is obvious and also contagious, and the crowd was feeling it.

I got a chance to sit down with members Brian Murray, Jeremy Kaplan and Joe Babick after their show.

Check out the interview below:

Dogs in a Pile by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 Dogs in a Pile by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

Dogs in a Pile by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 Dogs in a Pile by Brittany Hallberg for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

Dogs In A Pile by Michael Ryan Kravetsky for Sea Hear Now 2022 Dogs In A Pile by Michael Ryan Kravetsky for Sea Hear Now 2022 loading...

