Short Hills, NJ mall ‘Karen’ — What’s happened to the women in viral video?

No charges have been filed following a viral video showing a woman's seeming meltdown inside the Victoria's Secret at the Mall at Short Hills in July.

Ijeoma Ukenta, 38, of Newark, who is Black, claims a white woman followed her around the store, threatened her and took a swing at her on July 10. Ukenta recorded a video of the incident and posted it to YouTube but it is no longer visible.

In the video, a woman who is not identified began to cry and sob loudly and asked Ukenta to stop recording because she was concerned about her job.

The white woman later told police she was having a panic attack.

Ukenta said she kept recording in an effort to "protect herself."

Ukenta created a GoFundMe account, which has collected over $104,000 in donations she said would be used to hire a lawyer "who can help me bring right to this wrong."

She told police that she was going to file a complaint against the officers who responded to the mall because she was unhappy about how they handled the situation.

What's happened since the video went viral

Millburn police told New Jersey 101.5 that an internal investigation is ongoing into the officers' actions. No charges have been filed and neither woman filed a complaint about police or the other.

What happened to the "Karen" in the video?

It's not clear where the women in the video are now. The GoFundMe page identifies the woman in the video as Abigail Elphick. Internet rumors spread that she worked for the Cedar Knolls school district and her father worked for Secaucus police.

The school district posted on its website for a time after the incident to say that she did not work for the district.

Secaucus police on the department Facebook page said an officer who shared her last name was not related.

"NO OFFICER from the Secaucus Police Department is related to any person involved in this incident," the department said.

Ukenta posted a video on her YouTube channel that she would talk to whatever outlet she wanted when she was ready and was waiting for security footage from the store for a new video she would create about the incident.

