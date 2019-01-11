Shoppers panic as shooting erupts at Newport Centre mall

JERSEY CITY — Two people were injured during a shooting early Friday evening at Newport Centre mall. Police were not sure Friday night whether they had arrested the gunman.

The gunfire erupted after 6 p.m. in the mall's food court.

Mayor Steven Fulop said one of the victims was wanted for a shooting that occurred two days ago in the city.

The mayor said the shooting followed a brawl. Police believe it may have been gang-related.

On social media, people who were at the mall say shoppers scrambled for the exits or hid in stores. The mall was then evacuated.

Streets were closed in the area and NJ Transit bus service to the mall was canceled.