Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring.

Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.

Investigators knew the group working the outlet would be back and positioned themselves strategically to make arrests and also prevent the suspects from fleeing.

Arrests not easy

As members of the ring left the Under Armour store they were met by officers who attempted to arrest them. Some of the suspects fought with officers while others tried running away, police said. They were thwarted by officers positioned near the vehicle they arrived in.

Anthony Jones, D’Arnajai Raheem, Shontaz Wingate and Veronica Motes were charged with organized retail theft enterprise shoplifting, shoplifting, obstruction and hindering apprehension.

One of the women assaulted a shopper who police said tried to stop her from escaping.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

