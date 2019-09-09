Shooting in Asbury Park near Boys and Girls Club, police say

ASBURY PARK — Shots were fired near the city Boys and Girls Club early Monday morning.

The incident in the 600 block of Prospect Avenue took place around 1 a.m., according Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman. He could not disclose how many shots were fired or how many people were struck.

Police at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News two people were struck and hospitalized. A RLS photo of the crime scene showed a bicycle on the ground with an evidence marker next to it.

