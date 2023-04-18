Shocking video: SUV plows into NJ State Police vehicle
An accident involving an SUV that plowed into a New Jersey State Police vehicle during a traffic stop in Hamilton Township earlier last week was captured on video.
The crash happened late Thursday morning in front of H. Carlson & Sons, a contractor located near Cherry Lane, just west of Route 50 in the heart of Atlantic County.
Video from outside of that business, obtained by KYW-TV, showed the frightening moments.
Two state troopers were walking outside, conducting a traffic stop, when they were knocked to the ground.
Harry Carlson told the station in an interview, "I guess God was on their side. I think two seconds earlier, it may not have been the same outcome."
The troopers were taken to a hospital for treatment and have since been released. Officials say they will both be OK.
The driver of the SUV, who was trapped for over an hour, was airlifted to a hospital where she still was as of Friday.
The Black Horse Pike was closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.