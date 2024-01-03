Shocking NJ city among best places to retire in America
There's no denying that people want to live in New Jersey. In fact, there are many locations around The Garden State people are actively seeking to move to (more on that list in a bit).
But for retirement? That's a different story. In fact, many flock from The Garden State in their golden years in hopes of finding a more affordable location to live.
And it's something that shouldn't shock any of us. What is surprising, however, is that one New Jersey city did make a national list of one of the best places for retirement in 2024.
What's even more surprising is the city that made the list. And to be honest? You'll most likely be questioning the results.
Here's a look at those top 20 cities that are considered the best places for retirement, including that surprising New Jersey location.
Retire... in Trenton?
Trenton actually made #20 on the top overall list of best cities to retire in. If you're a little puzzled by this one, you're not alone.
Excluded from the results above are crime statistics. When it comes to Trenton, violent crimes rank higher than the national average.
Those of us in the Garden State shouldn't be too shocked by that. What is surprising, however, is that Trenton is actually below the national average when it comes to property crime.
With that said, it's the other statistics about Trenton that helped land it on the national list of best places to retire, such as good healthcare (Read more about Trenton statistics here).
Where are people in New Jersey really moving to?
When it comes to more desirable locations around the state, we have to look at some of our smaller municipalities. Below are the top most-desired locations in New Jersey. Places those in the Garden State are actually moving to.
The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.