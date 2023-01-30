Shock as top-ranked NJ athlete collapses during game

A Roselle Catholic basketball player who is one of the top-ranked high school juniors in the country collapsed on the court Sunday afternoon during a game in Long Island.

The crowd went silent after the 6-foot-8 junior forward Tarik Watson fell to the floor in the second quarter of a game against Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, according to Newsday.

Luterhan assistant athletic director Todd Huebner told Newsday that Watson lost consciousness for a moment but recovered. He raised his arm and gave the crowd a thumbs-up as he was taken out of the gym on a stretcher.

NYCHoops.net reported Lutheran coach John Buck led the crowd in prayer before the game was canceled.

The basketball recruiting site Rivals.com ranks Watson at #102 among juniors with offers received from Creighton, Georgetown and Providence.

Maria Margiotta, a spokeswoman for the Newark Archdiocese, which includes Roselle Catholic, confirmed Watson was hospitalized but had no additional comment or details Monday morning.

Other collapses by New Jersey high school athletes

Several New Jersey high school athletes have collapsed during games during the past several months.

A 15-year-old basketball player for the Saint James School of Basking Ridge went into cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game at Hillsborough High School on Jan. 6. Three Hillsborough police officers administered CPR and revived him after one shock with a defibrillator.

A ninth-grade student athlete collapsed during practice at Warren Hills Regional High School in September. He was flown to Morristown Medical Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 10 NJ ties among the players in the NFL conference championship games this year.

Four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State and there are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Don't say it: 6 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be.